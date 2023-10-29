WATCH: Trump Responds to Pence Exiting Presidential Race: ‘He Should Endorse Me’

Former President Donald Trump responded to his former Vice President Mike Pence exiting the 2024 race for the White House during his Las Vegas rally on Saturday evening.

Trump asserted that Pence should endorse him because he had a “great, successful presidency.”

“People are leaving now and they’re all endorsing me,” Trump said. “I don’t know about Mike Pence. He should endorse me. You know why? Because I had a great, successful presidency and he was the vice president.”

“But people in politics can be very disloyal,” Trump continued.

President Trump on Mike Pence: “He should endorse me…because I had a great, successful presidency” pic.twitter.com/fnpH05ZId5 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 29, 2023

Pence abruptly announced he was dropping out just hours before Trump’s speech.

“It’s become clear to me it’s not my time,” Pence said while speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference. “I’ve decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today.”

“To the American people, I say: this is not my time, but it is still your time,” Pence added.

Republican talk radio host Larry Elder suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump on Thursday evening.

In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Elder wrote that he had met with Trump before deciding to withdraw.

“He has my full support to Make America Great Again, end the epidemic of fatherless homes, reign in spending, and restore law & order,” Elder wrote.

Honored to have just met with @realDonaldTrump to lend him my endorsement for President. I am grateful for the support I received from so many of you across the country. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/1LE9PMtv7c — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 26, 2023

“As I look at the path forward, and after careful consideration and consultation with my campaign team, I have made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign,” Elder wrote. “Now that I am exiting the race, I am proud to announce my endorsement of Donald Trump for President of the United States.”

Elder added that Trump’s leadership “has been instrumental in advancing conservative, America-first principles and policies that have benefitted our great nation. We must unite behind Donald Trump to beat Joe Biden and fight back against Biden’s unprecedented election interference and the left’s destruction of America.”

It’s time to unite behind @realDonaldTrump to beat Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/VXw6pyem2d — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 26, 2023

Pence is now the fifth major Republican candidate to suspend or end his campaign after Elder, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Texas congressman Will Hurd, and businessman Perry Johnson.