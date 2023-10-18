WATCH LIVE: House Convenes for Second Speaker Vote at 11 AM ET – RINO Opposition to Grassroots Favorite Jim Jordan Reportedly Grows

Rep. Jim Jordan is facing a second vote on his Speakership bid today at 11 AM ET.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported his bid to become Speaker yesterday came up short after 20 RINOS sided with the Democrats in a jealous fit of rage.

Jordan must win over at least 15 of these 20 RINOS who did not vote for him in the first vote if he is to become Speaker.

He faces a tall order, however, as opposition to his candidacy has reportedly grown.

Good morning. Here’s what we’re hearing this morning. JORDAN will go to the floor around 11 for a second ballot. All signals indicate he will LOSE support. So next steps: JOYCE, a HUGE chunk of the center of the conference wants to make SPEAKER PRO TEM @PatrickMcHenry… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 18, 2023

Even a top Jordan ally predicts his support will fall.

Top Jordan ally says that the Ohio Republican will LOSE ground in today’s vote. He asks for prayers. https://t.co/FiLBEUB0Z7 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 18, 2023

Now many of the same RINOs opposing Jordan want to empower acting Speaker and McCarthy ally Patrick McHenry. Here is Florida “Republican” Mario Diaz-Balart explaining the push to make McHenry the de-facto permanent Speaker.

Diaz-Balart on the growing push to empower McHenry: “there’s a consensus that we need to, in the meantime, have a process where we can move legislation forward to get the conservative agenda back on track that has been derailed.” https://t.co/ffuAOALqpj — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) October 18, 2023

And the Democrats are open to it because their main goal is to defeat Jordan.

NEW — HOW HOUSE DEMS THINK ABOUT EMPOWERING SPEAKER PRO TEM — The general sense from the House Democratic leadership is that they are FOR empowering a speaker pro tem — in this case, PATRICK MCHENRY. The thinking is this — FROM DEMS: Stopping a Speaker Jordan is a big win… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 18, 2023

McHenry is certainly no movement conservative as activist Joey Mannarino points out. His record on legislation is awful and he refused to stand with President Trump after he objected to the 2020 Presidential election results.

The Republican establishment wants to prop up Patrick McHenry as a “permanent” temporary Speaker. McHenry is not a conservative at all. His Liberty Score is a 45.8%. That’s less than half. He did nothing when Trump had the election stolen from him. He did not sign the Texas… pic.twitter.com/vqjkBScq3A — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 18, 2023

Watch the vote live on Youtube here:

Here is the RSBN Broadcast of the Live vote: