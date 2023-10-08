WATCH: 2022 Video of Budget Director Shalanda Young Claiming Joe Biden Used $1.9 Billion Border Wall Funds For “Community Consultation” Resurfaces

A 2022 video of the Regime’s incompetent director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young claiming Joe Biden used 2019 border wall funds for “community consultation” is making the rounds in light of Biden’s plans to build the border wall in South Texas.

Joe Biden waived 26 federal laws to expedite the building of the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley. He is getting slammed by far-left open borders zealots for his decision to build a border wall in South Texas.

Shalanda Young’s 2022 comments on the $1.9 billion border wall funds contradict Biden’s claim he had no choice but to use the money to build a border wall.

Biden and his spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre insisted the Regime had no choice but to use Trump’s 2019 border wall funds to build the border – BECAUSE IT’S THE LAW.

Last year Shalanda Young casually and confidently said the Biden Regime used $1.9 billion – which was specifically appropriated in 2019 for border wall construction – for “environmental restoration” and “community consultation.”

Isn’t this “breaking the law”?

In March 2022, Biden budget director Shalanda Young said the administration was using $1.9 billion — which was specifically appropriated in 2019 for border wall construction — for "environmental restoration" and "community consultation"pic.twitter.com/fkzukXS2Od — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2023

Biden blamed Congress for the border wall construction. He said he absolutely could not stop the money from going to border wall construction – It’s the law!

“The border wall money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate – to redirect the money – they didn’t. They wouldn’t. And in the mean time there is nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated. I can’t stop that!” Biden said.

Who actually believes this? Who is telling the truth?

