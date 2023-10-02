WalkAway Campaign Turns 5 Years Old with a HUGE Patriot Weekend Planned in November!

#WalkAway Campaign, a grassroots movement of people walking away from the Democratic Party, turns five years old and is hosting an EPIC, HUGE weekend in West Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 10-12th.

The #WalkAway Campaign is a true grassroots movement, founded by former liberal Brandon Straka, dedicated to providing a place to share #WalkAway testimonials and personal journeys to freedom. It is inspiring, exciting, heart-wrenching, and extraordinary to watch and read the stories of the individuals who no longer accept the current ideology of the political left what it has become, and are now bravely sharing their stories with the world. ​The #WalkAway Campaign encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today. Today’s leftist pseudo-liberalism is more committed to expanding the scope of government and pushing us into collectivism.

The Democratic Party of today has adopted a destructive belief system, separating people into groups based on identity and organizing them into camps of victims and oppressors. If you are a person of color, an LGBT person, a woman, or an American immigrant; the Democratic Party wants you to know that you are a victim and destined to stay that way. #WalkAway is the movement fighting back against Democrat exploitation of minority communities. Straka shares, “The three day Walk-A-Con event will be a conferring of Patriots coming together for a weekend of unity, patriotism, inspiration of education and honestly to have a good time and have some fun to boost our morale and remember that we’re going into a big year, and victory is going to be ours after four horrible, torturous years.”

Speakers include: Lara Trump, Kari Lake, Matt Schlapp, Tudor Dixon, Mesha Mainor, Shemeka Michelle, David Harris Jr., Mike Harlow, Gina Loudon, and many more!

#Walk-A-Con will also introduce amazing new faces to the conservative movement by featuring speakers selected from viral #WalkAway videos to share their stories and experiences with leaving the left and with powerful panel events.

#Walk-A-Con Weekend is six incredible events in 3 days, including:

A VIP cocktail reception with our speakers

Amazing Friday night stage program with speakers

Outdoor Patriot Rally on Saturday afternoon

Saturday night comedy roast event

Sunday brunch with Kari Lake

“The True Stories of January 6th” panel event with those touched by the events of J6 sharing their stories.

