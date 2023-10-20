VIDEO: Joe Biden Loses Another Battle with Teleprompter During Oval Office Address

Squinty Joe lost another battle with the teleprompter on Thursday during his Oval Office Address.

Joe announced another $100 billion to Ukraine and Israel in his address. He somehow managed to compare Russia to Hamas. Isn’t that a bit of a stretch?

Of course, no one still knows where all of the previous billions went that were delivered to Ukraine. There never was an audit performed on the cash. But there were several happy Ukrainian politicians who made off with millions.

Watch Joe lose to the Teleprompter during his squint-eyed delivery.

You could have predicted this before he started talking.

Joe Biden: We will defend every inch of NATO which a cuh-treaty requires and calls for. We’ll have something that we do not seek. Make it clear, we do not seek we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia or fighting against Russia. Beyond Europe.

What a disgrace.

Via Midnight Rider.



Juanita Broaddrick said it best.