VIDEO: Joe Biden Loses Another Battle with Teleprompter During Oval Office Address

Squinty Joe lost another battle with the teleprompter on Thursday during his Oval Office Address.

Joe announced another $100 billion to Ukraine and Israel in his address. He somehow managed to compare Russia to Hamas. Isn’t that a bit of a stretch?

Of course, no one still knows where all of the previous billions went that were delivered to Ukraine. There never was an audit performed on the cash. But there were several happy Ukrainian politicians who made off with millions.

Watch Joe lose to the Teleprompter during his squint-eyed delivery.

You could have predicted this before he started talking.

Joe Biden: We will defend every inch of NATO which a cuh-treaty requires and calls for. We’ll have something that we do not seek. Make it clear, we do not seek we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia or fighting against Russia. Beyond Europe.

What a disgrace.

Via Midnight Rider.

Juanita Broaddrick said it best.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

