Ukraine’s Minister for Culture Resigns Amid ‘Misunderstanding’ Over Funds Mobilisation for Cultural Projects Amidst Russian Invasion”

On Friday, Ukraine’s Minister for Culture, Oleksandr Tkachenko, tendered his resignation in light of controversies surrounding the allocation of budget funds for cultural projects amidst the ongoing war with Russia, AFP reported.

Tkachenko submitted his resignation letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday night. In a statement released on Facebook, the now-former minister said:

Brought a resignation statement to the Premier tonight, due to a wave of misunderstanding about the importance of culture during war. Only then was surprised by the President’s statement on the same issue. Culture during war is important because it is a war not only for territory but for people, and people are our memory, history, language, creativity despite the war, heritage and past for the sake of the future. Both private and budget funds during the war on culture are no less important than on drones, because culture is a shield of our identity and our borders. And this is my principle position against others.

His resignation came on the heels of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement earlier in the day, suggesting the Prime Minister consider finding a replacement for Tkachenko.

“People should feel that budget resources are used fairly and properly,” Zelensky said during his nightly address.

“This applies to various areas, including culture. Museums, cultural centres, symbols, TV series — all of this is important, but now there are other priorities,” Zelensky added.

More from Barron’s: