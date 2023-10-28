VIDEO: Hundreds of Alleged “Jewish-American Protesters” SHUT DOWN Grand Central Station in Manhattan – Demand Israel Halt Operations Against Hamas

by
Credit: @RawsAlerts

Cue the jokes about “chickens voting for Colonel Sanders” and “cows voting for “Ronald McDonald.”

On Friday evening, hundreds to thousands of Jewish-American protesters shut down Grand Central Station in Manhattan to demand Israel halt their operations against Hamas. This, of course, is exactly what Hamas wants to see.

Of course, ground operations against the Islamist terror organization have already reportedly begun so these buffoons are already a bit late.

In this video, you can see the protesters have unfurled pro-Palestinian signs and are chanting “let them live” (in reference to Gaza residents) and “ceasefire now” at the top of their lungs.

WATCH:

Here is another angle of the protest.

There were reports of protesters attacking the NYPD as they desperately tried to regain control of the situation.

Police finally put an end to the chaos by arresting the unruly clowns as one case see in the video below. They still continued their insane cries even as they were handcuffed.

Notice how many of the Hamas sympathizers are wearing masks? Makes just as much sense as their stupid chants.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.