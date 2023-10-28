VIDEO: Hundreds of Alleged “Jewish-American Protesters” SHUT DOWN Grand Central Station in Manhattan – Demand Israel Halt Operations Against Hamas

Cue the jokes about “chickens voting for Colonel Sanders” and “cows voting for “Ronald McDonald.”

On Friday evening, hundreds to thousands of Jewish-American protesters shut down Grand Central Station in Manhattan to demand Israel halt their operations against Hamas. This, of course, is exactly what Hamas wants to see.

Of course, ground operations against the Islamist terror organization have already reportedly begun so these buffoons are already a bit late.

In this video, you can see the protesters have unfurled pro-Palestinian signs and are chanting “let them live” (in reference to Gaza residents) and “ceasefire now” at the top of their lungs.

#BREAKING: Hundreds to Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters Clash with Police After Storming Grand Central, Demanding Ceasefire #Manhattan | #NewYork Currently hundreds to thousands of pro-Palestine protesters and other activists have taken over and occupied Central… pic.twitter.com/NIYkvMGhPm — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 27, 2023

Here is another angle of the protest.

Pro-Palestine Protesters have taken over Grand Central Station in New York City pic.twitter.com/4hQWcUSLUv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 28, 2023

There were reports of protesters attacking the NYPD as they desperately tried to regain control of the situation.

Police finally put an end to the chaos by arresting the unruly clowns as one case see in the video below. They still continued their insane cries even as they were handcuffed.

Notice how many of the Hamas sympathizers are wearing masks? Makes just as much sense as their stupid chants.