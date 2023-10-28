HERE WE GO: Thousands of Israeli Troops Storm into Gaza as “Rolling Start” to Ground Invasion Reportedly Begins to Wipe Out Hamas (VIDEO)

The ground invasion to wipe out Hamas once and for all has reportedly begun.

Two US officials have told CBS News that Israel has begun a massive incursion that appears to be a “rolling start” to the ground invasion to annihilate Hamas.

Moreover, US officials tell CBS the invasion will occur in phases and not be one single ground operation.

JUST IN – US officials: The Israeli ground incursion will be phased and will not include a single intensive operation There appears to be a rolling start to the ground invasion in Gaza by Israeli military forces Source: CBS pic.twitter.com/JINLCT3RT7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 27, 2023

This incursion is particularly massive. Axios political reporter Barak Ravid confirmed to CNN that thousands of Israeli soldiers have already stormed into Gaza from the north within the past two hours.

Barak Ravid to CNN: thousands of Israeli troops have entered Gaza from the north in the past hour or two, a significantly bigger incursion than previous ones — Steve Lookner (@lookner) October 27, 2023

BREAKING: Thousands of Israeli soldiers have entered Gaza — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 27, 2023

In addition to the ground activity, Israeli forces have launched heavy airstrikes on Gaza within the past few hours.

WATCH:

Internet activity in Gaza was previously cut off to millions of people in Gaza. While the reasons at this point are unknown, there could be a possible link with the incursion happening now.

Connectivity in Gaza further dropped ~12:00pm Oct 27 local time. Routing Announcements dropped due to a complete outage of AS56995 (netstream).

~15% of networks in Gaza are responding to IODA’s pings. https://t.co/1kIqaO4ULlhttps://t.co/iQyGFAU0VI pic.twitter.com/AVlOgwVimd — IODA (@IODA_live) October 27, 2023

This act by Israel also could be best described as extending middle finger to the United Nations. Earlier today, the worthless organization passed a resolution demanding a ceasefire which was sponsored by several Arab nations.

BREAKING: UN General Assembly adopts resolution on ‘protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations’ in Gaza, with 120 votes for, 14 against and 45 abstaining. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 27, 2023

The Gateway Pundit also previously reported the Biden regime had successfully attempted to get Israel to delay its ground invasion in Gaza.

This is a developing story and will be updated.