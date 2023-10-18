Victor Reacts: Trump Supporter JAILED For Memes!

by

You can now go to prison for the crime of making memes. As the Gateway Pundit reported,

Pro-Trump meme maker Douglass Mackey, AKA, Ricky Vaughn, was sentenced to 7 months in prison for trolling Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

Mackey was facing a maximum of 10 years in prison for speech crimes. Douglass Mackey was indicted in January 2021 by the feds for using the social media platform to ‘spread election disinformation’ to Hillary Clinton voters in 2016.

The Eastern District of New York said in its indictment that one week before the 2016 election, Mackey tweeted an image of a black woman in front of an “African Americans for President Hillary” sign.

Emblazoned on the picture was the message: “Avoid the Line. Vote from Home. Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925. Vote for Hillary and be a part of history”

According to the complaint, more than 4,900 people ‘cast their vote via text message.’

A Democrat activist posted the exact same tweet as Douglass Mackey and her tweet is still on X. Only conservatives get prosecuted.

The feds have criminalized political speech in order to lock up Trump supporters.

 

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
