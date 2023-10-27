Victor Reacts: The Invasion Continues – 500 Illegals Detained in Arizona (VIDEO)

This is what America is like under Joe Biden. Hundreds of illegal aliens are in custody while Joe Biden does NOTHING to repel the foreign invasion. In fact, he does the exact opposite.

As the Gateway Pundit reported:

The border is a never-ending crisis. No matter how bad it gets, the Biden regime cares nothing about it. It’s not because they lack resources, but instead, it’s simply that they want it to continue. They actually want the invasion because these thugs hate America.

Lukeville, Arizona is a major port of entry for illegal aliens to cross into the U.S. The Border Patrol agents here are overwhelmed with a continuous flow of illegals with no end in sight.

In the following video, you can see with your own eyes just how bad it is. There are over 500 illegals in custody near Organ Pipe National Monument in Lukeville. These agents can only do so much without the help of the Federal Government’s resources. This is the result: an invasion of our what is supposed to be a sovereign Nation.

Longer video of the growing situation near Lukeville Port of Entry in the Organ Pipe National Monument in Arizona. Over 500 in Border Patrol Custody. The Border is not secure and this administration is not sending help to these overwhelmed Border Patrol agents. @NICEnforcement pic.twitter.com/d8hZauCtHg — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) October 27, 2023

The U.S. Constitution specifically calls for protecting our country from invasion. Article IV, Section 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature

cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.”

The Constitution is supposed to be the supreme law of the land. It has been ignored and discarded under our current and corrupt administration.