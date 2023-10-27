Border Patrol Overwhelmed by Illegals in Lukeville, Arizona: Over 500 In Custody With No Help From Biden Regime (VIDEO)

The border is a never-ending crisis. No matter how bad it gets, the Biden regime cares nothing about it. It’s not because they lack resources, but instead, it’s simply that they want it to continue. They actually want the invasion because these thugs hate America.

Lukeville, Arizona is a major port of entry for illegal aliens to cross into the U.S. The Border Patrol agents here are overwhelmed with a continuous flow of illegals with no end in sight.

In the following video, you can see with your own eyes just how bad it is. There are over 500 illegals in custody near Organ Pipe National Monument in Lukeville. These agents can only do so much without the help of the Federal Government’s resources. This is the result: an invasion of our what is supposed to be a sovereign Nation.

Longer video of the growing situation near Lukeville Port of Entry in the Organ Pipe National Monument in Arizona. Over 500 in Border Patrol Custody. The Border is not secure and this administration is not sending help to these overwhelmed Border Patrol agents. @NICEnforcement pic.twitter.com/d8hZauCtHg — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) October 27, 2023

Border Patrol has been asking for help for months, John Fabbricatore said.

The video is of the half-way point that the Patrol uses until they can get transportation to the Port of Entry. There is very limited transportation and the Border Patrol has been asking for help for months. Imagine coming to work every night and seeing this. This group is around… — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) October 27, 2023

Courtesy Of John Fabbricatore, Retired ICE Field Office Director

The U.S. Constitution specifically calls for protecting our country from invasion. Article IV, Section 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature

cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.”

The Constitution is supposed to be the supreme law of the land. It has been ignored and discarded under our current and corrupt administration.

The Gateway Pundit has been consistently reporting on the border crisis since the Biden regime was installed in 2021. In September we reported on a massive group of illegals crossing into the U.S through Lukeville, Arizona.

This is Joe Biden’s America.

A daily invasion of our Southern Border with no concern for our safety or sovereignty. Some may dismiss it as incompetence, but truthfully, it’s a deliberate plan to destroy the US and its citizens.

A video obtained by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin last month shows a massive group of illegal aliens crossing the US border through Lukeville, Arizona in one day in September. Melugin said that according to his sources at Customs And Border Protection, the Border Patrol caught over 2,000 illegals in the Tucson area alone that day. Over 140 of them were from Senegal, and some others were from Ghana, Mauritania and Sudan.

