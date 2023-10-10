Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro Accuses Israel of Committing Genocide in Gaza – Claims Jesus was ‘Palestinian’ a Name Not Used Until 100 Years Later(VIDEO)

In a recent video address, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro made a series of controversial statements, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and claiming that Jesus Christ was a “Palestinian boy.”

Maduro began his address by citing a statement from the UN Secretary-General, warning of a “genocide” against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He accused Israel of indiscriminate bombings aimed at destroying buildings where families and civilians reside. Maduro went on to describe the situation as a “new escalation” in a long history of “brutal massacres” against the Palestinian people.

“The UN Secretary-General has issued a statement that we have read carefully warning of the genocide that has begun against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” Maduro said during a televised address on Monday.

“Indiscriminate bombings to destroy buildings where families and civilians live denote a new escalation. Already in the past, we have seen brutal massacres against the Palestinian people. These acts contribute to the 75 years of the largest known dispossession—of Palestinian land and of the Palestinian people.

“If you examine the map, you’ll see what Palestine was for thousands of years. Over the past 75 years, it has been reduced to almost nothing, turning part of its territory into what resembles an archipelago. During these 75 years, the Palestinian people have endured raids and have been subjected to what is today considered a new form of apartheid,” Maduro claimed.

He continued, “What is happening in the Gaza Strip has been described by the United Nations and by human rights organizations as a new apartheid. Now not in South Africa against Nelson Mandela, but against the people of Palestine.”

Maduro’s address took an even more controversial turn when he claimed that Jesus Christ was a “Palestinian boy.” According to Maduro, Jesus was “born in Bethlehem and raised in Nazareth, territory of Palestine,” and was “crucified, killed, and tortured” as a Palestinian man.

This assertion is not only historically inaccurate but also deeply problematic. Bethlehem and Nazareth were part of ancient Judea and Galilee, respectively, and were Jewish territories. Jesus was born into a Jewish family and lived as a Jew. Maduro’s attempt to recast Jesus as a Palestinian is a blatant distortion of historical facts.

As Pamela Geller pointed out years ago — the name “Palestine” wasn’t even applied to the land of Judea by the Romans until 100 years after Jesus.

Maduro concluded his address by expressing his agreement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and calling for immediate peace negotiations to “restore the historic rights of the Palestinian people.”

WATCH: