UPDATE: Disturbing Video Released Showing the Tragic Fatal Stabbing of Leftist Activist Ryan Carson on NYC Street, Girlfriend Witnessed the Horror

A new video has emerged showing the shocking moment a leftist activist was randomly stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend in Brooklyn.

The Gateway Pundit reported Tuesday that Carson, 32, was stabbed multiple times in the chest around 4 a.m. at Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard. He was with his girlfriend at the time, waiting at a bus stop after leaving a wedding.

Carson was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital. As of now, the suspect remains at large.

The video, obtained by the New York Post on Tuesday, shows Ryan Carson and his girlfriend sitting on a bus stop bench when they are approached by a stranger in a dark hoodie.

The stranger begins kicking scooters parked nearby for no apparent reason, then turns to Carson and asks “What the f–k are you looking at?”

Carson tries to calm the stranger down, but the man pulls out a knife and chases after him. Carson’s girlfriend can be heard frantically yelling as her boyfriend tumbles over the bench and collapses to the ground, The Post reported.

The attacker then stabs Carson multiple times in the chest, leaving him mortally wounded. He then walks away, but returns a few moments later to spit on Carson’s girlfriend and kick his body.

The video ends with Carson’s girlfriend kneeling over his body, gently moving his arm.

GRAPHIC WARNING: NY Post obtains and releases video showing fatal stabbing of Leftist activist Ryan Carson in front of girlfriend on NYC street late-night after wedding 1. Always carry a gun 2. Always keep distance between yourself and a potential threat Such a senseless…

Police are still searching for the suspect, who is described as a man in his 20s with a medium build and a dark hoodie.

New York Democrat State Assembly Member Emily Gallagher expressed her condolences in a message shared on platform X.

“I am devastated to share that my dear friend Ryan Carson, who worked for NYPIRG and created the advocacy organization “No OD NY”, was murdered last night. I met Ryan many years ago through the DIY punk scene and he has been a trusted friend in Albany and at home. I miss him.”

I am devastated to share that my dear friend Ryan Carson, who worked for NYPIRG and created the advocacy organization "No OD NY", was murdered last night. I met Ryan many years ago through the DIY punk scene and he has been a trusted friend in Albany and at home. I miss him.

Democrat NYC Council Member Sandy Nurse also offered her condolences, stating, “Our team was devastated to hear of Ryan Carson’s passing today. Ryan was a dedicated environmental advocate who worked tirelessly to protect our communities and ecosystems from the climate crisis. I send my condolences to all of his family and loved ones who are grieving.”

Our team was devastated to hear of Ryan Carson's passing today. Ryan was a dedicated environmental advocate who worked tirelessly to protect our communities and ecosystems from the climate crisis. I send my condolences to all of his family and loved ones who are grieving.

NYC member Chi Ossé also paid tribute, saying, “I’m horrified to learn of the brutal murder of advocate Ryan Carson in Brooklyn today. This tireless defender of his neighbors was stolen from us. Committed to ending this senseless violence, my heart is with his family.”

I’m horrified to learn of the brutal murder of advocate Ryan Carson in Brooklyn today. This tireless defender of his neighbors was stolen from us. Committed to ending this senseless violence, my heart is with his family.

https://t.co/fraDZMqROs — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) October 2, 2023

The New York Public Interest Research Group Fund (NYPIRG), where Carson was a key member, issued the following statement: