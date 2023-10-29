UAW, Stellantis Reach Tentative Agreement For Contract

The UAW on Saturday reached a tentative agreement in their labor negotiations with Stellantis, a company that makes Jeeps.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers last month after no labor agreement was reached.

The agreement is similar to the one the UAW reached with Ford on Wednesday. It includes 25% increases in wage for the duration of the contract and a bonus as well. Over 3,000 employees that were not long-term would be made permanent at a minimum of $21 per hour.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that the UAW reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday with automaker Ford.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

“Key demands from the union have included 40% hourly pay increases; a reduced, 32-hour, workweek; a shift back to traditional pensions; the elimination of compensation tiers; and a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments. Other items on the table include enhanced retiree benefits and better vacation and family leave benefits,” CNBC reported.