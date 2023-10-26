DEVELOPING: United Auto Workers Union Reaches Tentative Agreement with Ford: Report

The United Auto Workers union reached a tentative deal with Ford Wednesday evening, according to ABC News.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers last month after no deal was reached.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

“Key demands from the union have included 40% hourly pay increases; a reduced, 32-hour, workweek; a shift back to traditional pensions; the elimination of compensation tiers; and a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments. Other items on the table include enhanced retiree benefits and better vacation and family leave benefits,” CNBC reported.

According to ABC News, details of the tentative deal are still not known and it may be publicly announced later Wednesday night.

The deal will still have to be ratified by tens of thousands of UAW members.

ABC News reported:

Ford Motor and United Auto Workers union (UAW) have reached a tentative agreement that would end the strike at Ford, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ABC News. An official announcement could happen as soon as Wednesday night pending approval of UAW leadership, per those same sources. Spokespersons for both Ford Motor and the union declined to comment on the tentative deal. The deal includes a proposal for wage increases of at least 25% over the term of the deal and improved benefits for union members, according to sources. This deal would still need to be ratified by a majority of Ford’s 57,000 UAW members.

The United Auto Workers strike expanded again on Monday as thousands of workers walked out and shut down Stellantis’ largest plant.

6,800 workers walked out of the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan on Monday morning.

A couple of weeks ago 8,700 UAW members walked off the job and shut down Ford’s iconic Kentucky truck plant on Wednesday.

“We have been crystal clear, and we have waited long enough, but Ford has not gotten the message,” said UAW President Shawn Fain.

DEVELOPING…