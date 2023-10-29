U-Haul Filled With 2,000 Pounds of Marijuana Crashes into California Police Station

Two people were arrested after a U-Haul truck filled with approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana into the gate of a police station in Sierra Madre, California, on Thursday.

The driver of the truck claimed that he had been shot.

ABC 7 reports:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the driver reported that he was shot somewhere in the Temple City area before driving over to Sierra Madre, where the apparent crash happened. What was he thinking? Driver crashes U-Haul truck filled with bags of marijuana into SoCal police station. The wild investigation now on ABC7 https://t.co/eT8Prs3rbx — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 27, 2023 Investigators are trying to determine if and how the shooting happened. The U-Haul driver had an unspecified wound to his arm, authorities said.

Before crashing into the police station, the U-Haul truck had sideswiped a BMW and did not stop. The driver of that vehicle followed the truck to the police station, where they reported the incident.

“Responding deputies found the U-Haul truck’s cargo area loaded up with cardboard boxes and black, vacuum-sealed plastic bags full of marijuana, according to the department,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

Both the driver and passenger of the U-Haul were arrested for possession of narcotics. Their names have not been released to the public at this time.

The driver was treated at the hospital and has been released to the sheriff’s station in Temple City for questioning.

No additional details about the alleged shooting have been released.