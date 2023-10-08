Trump Says ‘ZERO CHANCE’ Hamas Would Have Attacked Israel If He Were Still President

Former President Donald Trump says the attacks in Ukraine and Israel would never have happened if he was still in the White House.

Trump weighed in on the issue in a post to Truth Social on Sunday morning.

“THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT – ZERO CHANCE!” Trump wrote.

Trump reposted a comment from Mark Levin shortly after that said, “Trump cut off funds to the Palestinians, unleashed unprecedented peace initiatives in the Abraham Accords, killed the Iran deal, was starving the Iranian regime of resources with crushing sanctions, and Biden not only reversed it all, including funding the Palestinians and Iran, but undermined Netanyahu at every turn, refused to meet with him, demanded that Israel make more concessions to the Palestinians. Appeasement and worse has consequences.”

Trump had also discussed the conflict during his campaign rally in Iowa on Saturday.

“The Hamas terrorist invasion of Israeli territory and the murder of Israeli soldiers today and the brutal murder of citizens is an act of savagery that must and will be crushed,” Trump said.

The former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner for the presidential nomination said earlier that day, “They didn’t have that level of aggression with me. They didn’t have it. This would have never happened with me either.”