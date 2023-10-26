‘TikTok Narco Queen’ Executed in Broad Daylight in Chile

A famous drug dealer nicknamed the “TikTok Narco Queen” was executed in broad daylight in Chile on Tuesday morning.

Sabrina Durán, 24, was gunned down by a masked man in a shocking murder captured on camera by a bystander.

Durán was on three months of house arrest and had been using her large TikTok platform to promote beauty products. At the time of her death, she had nearly 500,000 followers on her account under the name “Katrina Gusman.”

The mother of one was stopped by three men and shot seven times before they fled in her vehicle.

The social media star was transported to Sapu Santa Rosa Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

WARNING: the following video is graphic and disturbing.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING! WATCH: Chilling moment assassin executes ‘#TikTok Narco Queen’ Sabrina Duran, 24, in broad daylight in #Chile Duran is already seen laying on the ground trying to get up when a gunman steps forward and fires multiple shots. #police #crime #drugs pic.twitter.com/X6DnRMsoP8 — Video Forensics (@Video_Forensics) October 26, 2023

The car was later located by police on fire in the town of Quilicura.

Durán was arrested along with her brothers in 2022 for running a drug ring. She was released from prison last May.

According to a machine translation of a report from El Pais, “The funeral of the 24-year-old girl, described as ‘extreme risk,’ is scheduled to be held in Peñaflor, south-west of the capital, under a deployment of the Control and Public Order service (COP), a Carabineros special forces unit.”

“During her time behind bars, she increased her popularity thanks to the videos she uploaded dancing and singing reggaeton with her bed and cell locker in the background,” the report explained. “Until her death, she was under surveillance by the Gendarmerie.”

The police have not released a motive but have not ruled out it being retaliation related to her family’s drug-dealing days.