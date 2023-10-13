“They Cannot Renege on the Agreement” – Iranian Regime Refutes Liberal Media, Says Biden Regime DID NOT Block Iran’s $6 Billion Payoff

On the 22nd Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on America, Joe Biden finalized a deal to send $6 billion to the Iranian government in exchange for as many as five detained US dual nationals held by the brutal regime.

Iran is one of the top state sponsors of terrorism and has been for several years.

The Biden administration has issued a waiver for US banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds without fear of U.S. sanctions — a key step in securing the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, people familiar with the matter said.

Three weeks ago The Gateway Pundit predicted Iran would use the cash to fund their military and regional ambitions.

On Thursday, the legacy media reported that the U.S. and Qatar have reached an agreement to prevent Iran from accessing $6 billion recently unfrozen as part of a stunning monetary gift in a prisoner swap.

Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Democrat lawmakers in a closed-door briefing that the money “isn’t going anywhere anytime soon,” according to anonymous sources.

On Friday the Iranian regime refuted the claims insisting the Biden Regime DID NOT block the transfer of $6 billion to the Ayatollahs.

The Islamic Republic News Agency reported: