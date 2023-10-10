“There’s Been No Formal Attempt to Talk to Us” – Families of US Hostages by Hamas Say Biden Admin Has Not Contacted Them Since Saturday’s Massacre (VIDEO)

On Tuesday afternoon family members of US hostages who went missing after Saturday morning’s Hamas attack held a press conference.

Two families spoke to reporters in Tel Aviv. They begged for assistance by authorities in the recovery of their loved ones.

During the press conference one family member said they know of 10 other families who are missing their loved one and US citizen who were taken on Saturday.

This entire press conference was absolutely heartbreaking.

The families told reporters that the Biden administration have not contacted them as a group since the Saturday massacre by Hamas when their loved ones went missing.

Reporter Lester Holt: Lester Holt from NBC News in the United States. Have any of you been contacted directly by the US administration or the Israeli administration in terms of what a pathway toward negotiations might look like? Thank you. Itay Chen Family Member: So what I could say is that the side of the US Embassy we’ve been in contact with the State Department and the US Embassy. They have taken note of the details of Itay, but there’s been no formal or contemplated attempt to talk to us as a group and updating us about what they are doing in this matter. I think it is a legit request from a representative from the State Department to sit with us, update us with what they have been doing, or what they are planning to do, enable to support us. From the Israeli government, as I said before, we got an indication about the status of Itay as defined as missing in action and waiting to get additional updates.

The family of Itay Chen protested in front of the US Embassy in Israel pleading with the Biden regime to help rescue their son.