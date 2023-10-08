Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib Breaks Silence on Saturday’s Hamas Mass Murder of 600 Jews – Blames Israel for the Violence, Accuses Israel of Apartheid Policies

On Saturday Hamas terrorists killed over 600 Jews, injured thousands, and kidnapped an unknown number of Jews and foreigners.

12=year-old Erez Calderon was kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

This is Erez Calderon, a 12 year-old Israeli boy, kidnapped by Hamas and held hostage in Gaza. They are terrorizing this child. Hamas are savages with no red lines. Share this video❗️Show the world the evil of Hamas ‼️pic.twitter.com/NjS1EsnZIi — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 8, 2023

This was the largest mass murder of Jews in one day since the Holocaust in World War II.

The largest mass murder of Jews since the holocaust… #JoeBiden, #JustinTrudeau and the rest of the leaders who enabled #Hamas and #Iran should be flayed alive!! Innocent Israelis blood is on their hands. Dear God rain hellfire justice down on them!!! https://t.co/FkLLT1mSpi — BradyAlfredsson (@BradyAlfredsson) October 8, 2023

After several hours of silence, Jew-hating Democrat Rashida Tlaib released a statement and blamed Israel for the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

As classy as ever – what a sick, sick woman.