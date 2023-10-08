Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib Breaks Silence on Saturday’s Hamas Mass Murder of 600 Jews – Blames Israel for the Violence, Accuses Israel of Apartheid Policies

by

On Saturday Hamas terrorists killed over 600 Jews, injured thousands, and kidnapped an unknown number of Jews and foreigners.

12=year-old Erez Calderon was kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

This was the largest mass murder of Jews in one day since the Holocaust in World War II.

After several hours of silence, Jew-hating Democrat Rashida Tlaib released a statement and blamed Israel for the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

As classy as ever – what a sick, sick woman.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

