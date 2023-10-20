Stunning. Anti-Jim Jordan RINO Caught Partying at the White House on Eve of the Speaker Vote (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, House Republicans are scheduled to hold a third vote for Speaker at approximately 10 AM ET today.

Conservative champion Jim Jordan (R-OH) is hoping a third time is a charm and can finally succeed in persuading at least 17 of the 22 RINOs currently holding out on him.

But one holdout seems to care more about chumming it up with the Biden regime rather than going to work for the American People.

Dc_Draino uncovered exclusive footage showing Rep. Vern Buchanan (RINO-FL) living it up at the White House Bowling Alley last night. He can be seen celebrating after knocking down a couple of pins.

LEAKED – FL Rep @VernBuchanan, who now refuses to vote for Jim Jordan for Speaker, was partying last night at the White House bowling alley He’s been in DC for 8 terms and is now clearly part of the Swamp He’d rather party w/Dems than listen to his voters FL deserves better! pic.twitter.com/0GGcXLsw6i — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 19, 2023

No question the free state of Florida deserves better. Should Buchanan not reverse his opposition to Jordan, this should be his last term in office.

The same goes for the other RINOS allying with the Democrats to sink Jordan and defy We the People.