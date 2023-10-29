Students Protest Drag Show Planned At Notre Dame

Students at the University of Notre Dame are protesting a drag queen event that the school administrators are in support of. The students are the smart ones here. It is ridiculous that the staff of a Catholic college would support that kind of immorality on their campus.

The event is scheduled for November 3rd which is included as part of a one credit class. It is titled: “What a Drag: Drag on Screen — Variations and Meanings.” Remember, this is a Catholic University.

Fox News reported:

Students at one of the most popular Catholic universities in the U.S. are protesting a drag event sanctioned by the school administration. The University of Notre Dame, one of the most well-known Catholic colleges in the country, is hosting and sponsoring a drag queen symposium on November 3 as part of a one-credit course titled “What a Drag: Drag on Screen — Variations and Meanings.” Students who are upset with the event’s contradiction to Catholic morality are pushing Vice President of Student Affairs Fr. ​​Gerry Olinger to rescind the religious university’s participation in hosting the event.

The students are remaining true to their faith. Instead of compromising with toxic trends, they want to actually live out their faith in God. The students had written: “We cannot help but question how witnessing such a performance prepares students to be forces for good and truth in the world.”

That is wisdom speaking from the youth. When the students are being the shining example instead of the administrators leading the way, that is a sign that the integrity of the institution is eroding. When a public university’s policy is toward immorality, it has become all too common. A private Catholic university like Notre Dame needs to hold true to its traditions and stand its moral ground.

An administrator, Gerry Olinger, vice president of student affairs claims the event should be allowed under “academic freedom.” Student Merlot Fogarty had emailed Olinger explaining that this kind of behavior violates the teaching of the Catholic Church.

Groups that are involved with drag shows and the pride movement are often hostile to the Catholic Church and their theology. There is no benefit to allow these kind of events on the grounds of a great University.

In June, the Gateway Pundit reported about the anti-Catholic group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Dodger stadium had invited these lunatics to one of their games which resulted in a massive protest from Catholics and Protestants.

Thousands of Catholics and Protestants gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in June to protest the team honoring the demonic group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Dodgers and Major League Baseball are allowing the radical demonic gay group to mock Catholics and Christianity.

They think it’s funny.