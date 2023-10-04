Starbucks to Close 7 San Francisco Locations, Refuses to Admit Rampant Crime a Factor in Decision

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of San Francisco…

Starbucks is closing 7 San Francisco locations this month but they refuse to admit rampant crime is the reason for this decision.

The following Starbucks locations will be closed down:

— Mission and Main

— Geary and Taylor

— 425 Battery

— 398 Market

— 4th and Market

— 555 California

— Bush and Van Ness

SF Gate reported:

Starbucks is shuttering seven of its downtown San Francisco locations over the next several weeks, the company confirmed to SFGATE. “Each year as a standard course of business, we evaluate the store portfolio to determine where we can best meet our community and customers’ needs. This includes opening new locations, identifying stores in need of investment or renovation, exploring locations where an alternative format is needed and, in some instances, re-evaluating our footprint,” Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies said in a statement. Employees at the seven stores were notified Tuesday that the locations are closing, Jefferies said. All affected employees will be given the option to transfer to a different store, he added. Jefferies declined to provide comment as to whether crime in the downtown area was a factor in the decision to close the stores. “Determining how and where we invest is done through a standard process of evaluating our store portfolio annually to determine where we can best meet our community and customers’ needs,” Starbucks Regional Vice President for Northern California Jessica Borton said in a letter sent to affected employees. “This includes opening new locations, identifying stores in need of investment or renovation, and exploring locations where an alternative format is needed. It also includes making hard decisions about where our stores are located. This year those discussions have resulted in making the very difficult decision to close seven of the stores in our area.”

Starbucks’ decision to close 7 San Fran stores comes after a new survey from the Golden Gate Restaurant Association found that only three percent of San Francisco restaurants say they were not victims of vandalism or property crime in the last month.

The organization spoke to 74 restaurants for the survey.

Earlier this year Nordstrom announced it is closing down its brick and mortar stores in downtown San Francisco due to high crime and lack of law enforcement thanks to Democrat policies.

Nordstrom closed both of its downtown San Fran stores.

It is also closed down its Nordstrom Rack located in San Francisco.

“The planned closure of Nordstrom underscores the deteriorating situation in downtown San Francisco,” said a mall spokesperson told KGO. “A growing number of retailers and businesses are leaving the area due to the unsafe conditions for customers, retailers, and employees, coupled with the fact that these significant issues are preventing an economic recovery of the area.”

“The current environment is not sustainable for the community, or businesses, and we are hopeful the City will implement the changes that are so urgently needed.”