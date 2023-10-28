Soros-Funded Super-PAC Uses Racial Slur to Describe GOP Candidate Daniel Cameron in Vicious Attack Ad (VIDEO)

Popular Republican Daniel Cameron is the GOP candidate for Kentucky Governor. Daniel is currently serving as the Attorney General in the state of Kentucky.

If elected, Daniel will be the first African-American governor of Kentucky.

The election on November 7, 2023, is less than two weeks away.

The Democrats feel threatened that Cameron may unseat far-left Democrat Governor Andy Beshear, who pushes trans drugs for children.

So, with two weeks to go, leftist groups are running racist ads against Daniel Cameron labeling him an Uncle Tom. This is a typical tactic used by the Democrat Party and their proxies.

Cameron is used to these types of racist attacks by the Left.

In 2020 Democrats called Daniel Cameron a “sell-out” and “Uncle Remus” after his outstanding speech at the Republican National Convention.

And in April 2023, cartoonist Joel Pett at the Herald-Leader ran an abhorrent ad mocking Cameron’s Christian faith.

Tell me you’re a race baiter, a hater of Christians, and a mocker of faith, all in one cartoon..I present Joel Pett, Herald Leader, as exhibit A. He is nothing but a mouthpiece for the Democrat party. Shame on him and the Herald Leader for allowing this filth. https://t.co/r6umzC7vpT — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) April 27, 2023

Here is the racist ad lefties are running against Daniel Cameron. Beshear remains silent. Omission is commission.

Via Brent Scher at the Daily Wire.



According to The Daily Wire, Black Voters Matter Action PAC, an electioneering group that spends millions in support of Democrat candidates, is up with an ad that refers to Cameron as “Uncle Daniel Cameron,” and uses the saying, “Skinfolk ain’t kinfolk” — a refrain used by black liberals to suggest that anyone who disagrees with them politically is a race traitor.

Here is the latest racist ad by Black Voters Matter.

