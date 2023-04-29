More Liberal Tolerance- Black Republican Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Attacked in Disgusting Cartoon

In 2019, Republican Daniel Cameron won the Kentucky Attorney General race and became the first African-American to hold the office in history.

In 2020, Cameron spoke at the RNC 2020 and was a huge hit claiming his place as a rising star in the Republican Party. Racist liberals immediately attacked Daniel online after his amazing speech.

Cameron recently announced his run for Governor in the state and the racist attacks continue.

On Friday, Cameron joined Newsmax to discuss a disgusting cartoon in the Herald-Leader by Joel Pett which Cameron describes as “abhorrent,” “embarrassing,” and “race-baiting.”

The cartoon shows Cameron, who is depicted with lightened skin, in a red “MAGA” baseball cap inside a church and speaking in front of a saying “… And if I were governor in a pandemic, I’d just let you die!!” In the background, Jesus Christ, hanging from a cross with a megaphone in hand, yells, “Cut!!”

Tell me you’re a race baiter, a hater of Christians, and a mocker of faith, all in one cartoon..I present Joel Pett, Herald Leader, as exhibit A. He is nothing but a mouthpiece for the Democrat party. Shame on him and the Herald Leader for allowing this filth. https://t.co/r6umzC7vpT — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) April 27, 2023

This is not the first time Pett has attacked Cameron in a disturbing fashion. A prior cartoon depicted President Trump in a KKK robe with Cameron trailing behind him holding onto the tail of the robe.

This is what the @HeraldLeader —a “tolerant,” left-leaning newspaper—thinks about black folks who dare to be Republican. You’re a racist following the KKK unless you hate @realDonaldTrump. Let’s make history on November 5th and show we don’t take orders from the elites anymore. pic.twitter.com/gjnCT4eOsg — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) October 27, 2019

