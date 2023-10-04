SICK: Friends Say Leftist Activist Ryan Thoresen Carson Would Sympathize with ‘Emotionally Disturbed’ Teenager Who Fatally Stabbed Him to Death, Seeing Him as a ‘Victim of a Broken System’

Friends of Ryan Thoresen Carson say he’d feel sorry for his teenage attacker and would want his death to further advance left-wing policies in crime-ridden New York City.

The Gateway Pundit reported Tuesday that Ryan Carson, a 32-year-old social justice and climate change activist, was stabbed multiple times in the chest around 4 a.m. at Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard. He was with his girlfriend, Claudia Morales, at the time, waiting at a bus stop after leaving a wedding.

Carson was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital. As of now, the suspect remains at large.

The video, obtained by the New York Post on Tuesday, shows Ryan Carson and his girlfriend sitting on a bus stop bench when they are approached by a stranger in a dark hoodie.

The stranger begins kicking scooters parked nearby for no apparent reason, then turns to Carson and asks “What the f–k are you looking at?”

Carson tries to calm the stranger down, but the man pulls out a knife and chases after him. Carson’s girlfriend can be heard frantically yelling as her boyfriend tumbles over the bench and collapses to the ground, The Post reported.

The attacker then stabs Carson multiple times in the chest, leaving him mortally wounded. He then walks away, but returns a few moments later to spit on Carson’s girlfriend and kick his body.

The video ends with Carson’s girlfriend kneeling over his body, gently moving his arm.

Despite the senseless violence that took Carson’s life, friends insist that it wouldn’t have changed his outlook on social justice, according to the Daily Mail.

“I know he would have wanted people to use his death as a means to talk about structural wrongs in the city,” said Democrat New York State Assemblymember Emily Gallagher.

“I’m absolutely positive that he would immediately see that this was a person who was suffering from a lack of resources in our community, who probably needs better mental health support, possibly housing, possibly drug treatment,” she added.

Among those who paid tribute to Carson was Senator Chuck Schumer, who said, “Ryan Carson threw himself into everything he did with passion and humanity. I worked with him on a big town hall he hosted with NYPIRG and on the Inflation Reduction Act. A rising talent and an extraordinary activist. May his memory and work inspire us.”

Carson was an activist who worked for the New York Public Interest Research Group, focusing on environmental causes like promoting reusable bottles. He also advocated for liberal policies such as creating supervised drug injection sites across the city to avoid opioid overdoses.

Morales, his girlfriend, was an avid BLM activist who had expressed strong criticisms of law enforcement in her now-locked social media profiles.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who the locals described as a “teenager.”

According to Daily Mail, the suspect is an “emotionally disturbed” 18-year-old who works in a school. Known only as Brian, he has previous citations for disorderly conduct. Two months ago, his own aunt called 911, labeling him ’emotionally disturbed’ after he broke his girlfriend’s belongings during a fight.