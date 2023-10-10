Unhinged Former CIA Director Michael Hayden Calls for Assassination of GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden hit a new low on Tuesday when he called for the extermination of Republican pro-life Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Hayden posted this threat on Twitter-X.

The former CIA Director and board member of the far-left Newsguard operation, then doubled down on Tuesday morning for good measure.

Gen. Michael Hayden: “I was surprised to wake up this morning and discover that many MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestion that “Coach” Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race. I stand by that view. I’m wishing you all a nice day even the intransigent Tommy Tuberville.”

It is not the first time this unhinged leftist hurled death threats at Trump or MAGA supporters.

In August 2022 General Hayden trolled online for the execution of President Trump.

Former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden Says It’s a “Good Idea” to Drop Off Unvaccinated Trump Supporters in Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

In August 2021 General Hayden called for unvaccinated Americans to be dropped off in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden Says It’s a “Good Idea” to Drop Off Unvaccinated Trump Supporters in Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

General Hayden has even smeared The Gateway Pundit in the not-so-distant past.

Michael Hayden is upset with Senator Tuberville for holding up military appointments after the woke military started paying for service members to travel to to neighboring states for abortions.

For this Hayden wants Tuberville dead.

