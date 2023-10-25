School District Bans Halloween To Promote ‘Diversity, Equity And Inclusion’

The superintendent of a New Jersey school district banned official school-wide Halloween celebrations under the guise of “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” claiming the festivities may offend people from various cultural and religious backgrounds.

Families of students in the South Orange & Maplewood School District district received a letter on Oct. 6 from Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, the superintendent of SOMD, asking parents to reflect upon how school-sponsored Halloween celebrations exacerbate inequity.

Decisions regarding how Halloween should be observed have long been a difficult subject to tackle, Taylor explains.

“As you know, SOMSD is committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion meaningfully — not just saying the words but also promoting an inclusive school…Our aim is to build a consistent approach across the District as to how our schools observe and celebrate holidays and special events,” Taylor wrote. “Each year, questions arise from families, students, and staff about what SOMSD schools will be doing regarding Halloween.”

The superintendent notified parents the school’s Halloween celebrations are canceled and urged families to consider how the school’s promotion of the holiday poses potential harm to students’ “dignity.”

“Is promoting school-sponsored Halloween activities creating indirect and unintentional financial hardships for students and families? Do school-sponsored Halloween activities violate the dignity of some of our students and families, either culturally or religiously?” he wrote. “Does the promotion of school-sponsored Halloween activities create tensions with the equity and access values of SOMSD?”

“Ultimately, it was determined that I know this may make some uncomfortable and elicit some challenges across our community. However, in the end, I feel these recommendations align with SOMSD’s commitment to building equity.”

Students in the school district are prohibited from wearing costumes during school hours at the schools, nor are they allowed to partake in Halloween-themed events during school hours.

“I know this may make some uncomfortable and elicit some challenges across our community,” Taylor continued. “However, in the end, I feel these recommendations align with SOMSD’s commitment to building equity, fostering inclusion, and building a sense of belonging throughout our schools.

The “overwhelming” response by principals across schools in the district supports canceling Halloween, according to the district’s website.

Creating equity typically warrants breaking tradition, notes Dr. Kevin Gilbert, Assistant Superintendent of Access and Equity.

“All of us realize that this breaks with what the District has usually done, and that can be a difficult thing to do sometimes,” Gilbert said. “Often, working to instill greater equity in our district begins with recognizing that we cannot do what we have always done.

“But with this decision, we are taking a step closer to upholding our community’s access and equity values.”

Even Democrat New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy slammed the new policy.

“Seriously? We can’t let kids celebrate Halloween? Give me a break,” Gov. Murphy tweeted Monday.