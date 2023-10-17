Ronna McDaniel and GOP Organize Next Debate with Far-Left Trump-Hating NBC Because the GOP Is Completely Worthless

by

The Republican National Committee is having NBC News host its next presidential primary debate.
Talk about clueless!

NBC absolutely HATES President Trump, Trump voters, patriotic Americans, capitalism, self-defense, borders, the US Constitution, and anything about Jesus Christ or American Greatness.

Just last week, MSNBC was losing viewers because they were so obviously anti-Israel after the bloody assault by Hamas on the country.

Mollie Hemingway added this: “NBC, which ran the Russia collusion scam, the Kavanaugh rape scam, hid news about the Biden Family Business, and constantly runs anti-GOP propaganda is rewarded by the RNC with a debate. Why not?”

The Republican Party is a failed organization. They are likely being paid by the Democrat Party, and if they aren’t, they should be.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.