Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Supports Reparations for Black Americans

Now-Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was previously running for president as a Democrat, has come out in support of reparations for black Americans.

The controversial policy is intended to make up for slavery.

A section of his campaign website on “Civil Rights” and “Racial Healing” said that we “must” set aside federal tax dollars for “black infrastructure.”

“Communities that were specifically targeted for destruction need to be specifically targeted for repair,” Kennedy states on his campaign website. “During Jim Crow, Black banks, businesses, hospitals, schools, and farms were targeted for destruction. Racists knew that without these, the Black community had no chance of building wealth. We must set federal dollars aside to rebuild Black infrastructure.”

In a second paragraph, which appears to have now been deleted, Kennedy elaborated on his plan to provide “direct redress payments or tax credits to the descendants of the victims of Jim Crow and other victims of persecution.”

“These programs complement direct redress payments or tax credits to the descendants of the victims of Jim Crow and other victims of persecution,” the website continued. “RFK Jr. will find ways to offer this redress that are legal, fair, and win the approval of Americans of all races.”

Kennedy spoke on reparations in an interview in July as well, saying the programs are “less likely to contribute to polarization between blacks and whites because it benefits everybody. Everybody, even people who are Trumpers … everybody wants business to work and to flourish.”

Kennedy has been courting voters from both the right and left, especially with his strong stance against vaccine mandates.