RINOs Ask For Third Vote on Speaker “Immediately” in Effort to Stop Jim Jordan From Shoring Up Support

GOP Reps who voted against Chairman Jim Jordan on the second ballot on Wednesday asked for a third vote “immediately” in an effort to stop Jordan from talking to members and ask for their support.

Jim Jordan failed to secure the 217 votes to win the gavel on the first ballot on Tuesday.

Twenty GOP representatives voted against Jim Jordan, a staunch conservative and Trump supporter.

Round two of the floor vote for House Speaker took place Wednesday morning and Chairman Jordan fell short again. This time 22 Republicans voted against Jordan.

RINO Mike Simpson-(Idaho) requested the House immediately come back from recess and hold a third vote Wednesday afternoon in an effort to stop Chairman Jordan from shoring up support.

“I respectfully request that the House of Representatives return immediately and begin a third vote on electing a new Speaker,” Simpson wrote in a letter to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry.

RINO Rep. Womack agreed with Simpson.

Rep. Rutherford agreed and said it’s time for the House to get back to work.

Gimenez jumped in and backed Simpson.

Diaz-Balart said it’s time to vote.

Ellzey agreed with Simpson.

The House adjourned Wednesday afternoon and the next vote for Speaker will be on Thursday.

Chairman Jordan remained positive and told reporters he will be spending the evening talking to members and working to gain their support.

“We picked up some today, a couple dropped off, but they voted for me before. I think they can come back again. So we’ll keep talking to members. Keep working on it,” Jim Jordan said.

Meanwhile, former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner are backing McHenry for interim Speaker.