Despite Waiving 26 Federal Laws to Allow Border Wall Construction, Biden Blames Congress, Says He Couldn’t Divert Border Wall Funds (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday received a briefing on Ukraine from members of his national security team of the Oval Office.

With Joe Biden, it’s always America last. Ukraine is one of Biden’s top priorities.

Of course, he mumbled through his prepared remarks: “And, uh, also, uh, our continued enhancement of stability in the Indo, uh, in the in the Indo, uhh, Pacific.”

Reporters asked Biden about his Administration’s move to waive 26 federal laws to expedite the building of the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley.

As Joe Biden’s first act as president, he signed an executive order to stop the construction of the Trump border wall. Biden opened the US border to illegal aliens.

Under Joe Biden’s watch, more than 7 million illegal aliens have poured over the US border.

In August Maria Bartiromo announced that the Biden regime sold the Trump border wall parts worth $300 million for $2 million.

Now, just two months later Joe Biden is building more border wall in Texas. It took the regime two-and-a-half years of open borders and 7 million illegal aliens flooding into the country to admit that President Trump was right.

Biden absurdly claimed he tried to stop the new border wall construction despite waiving 26 federal laws in South Texas to build the border wall and admitting there is a crisis.

Biden’s statement on the border wall directly contradicts DHS Chief Mayorkas’ statement on the border wall.

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas,” Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS secretary, said in an announcement.

Biden blamed Congress for the border wall construction.

“The border wall money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate – to redirect the money – they didn’t. They wouldn’t. And in the mean time there is nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated. I can’t stop that!” Biden said.

“Do you believe the border wall works?” a reporter in the Oval Office asked Biden.

“No,” Biden said.

Who believes this?

WATCH: