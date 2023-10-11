Report: Biden Admin. Losing Track of 99% of Millions of Illegal Immigrants, Border Crisis Worse than Ever

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Tom McClintock of the Immigration Subcommittee (R-CA) released a report highlighting the disclosure that 99% of illegal immigrants in America are not being tracked and the government has lost contact with them.

The report highlights that between January 20, 2021, and March 31, 2023, there were over 5 million illegal alien “encounters.” Of these encounters, at least 2,464,424 had no confirmed departure from the United States. During the same period, DHS released at least 2,148,738 illegal aliens into the United States.

Only 5,993 illegal aliens encountered at the southwest border and placed in removal proceedings before an immigration judge were actually removed from the United States during this time. A mere six percent of illegal aliens released into the United States were even screened for ‘fear of persecution’ for purposes of asylum.

As of March 2023, DHS had removed only 874 of the illegal aliens found to have a credible fear of persecution and whose claims were adjudicated on the merits and denied by an immigration judge. An additional 205,473 aliens were released into the country through illegal categorical parole programs.

Rather than adopting a “catch and release” policy, the current Biden immigration policy essentially neglects to enforce the law.

The crisis of illegal immigration into America has gotten so serious even Democrats who were previous ‘open borders’ advocates have flip-flopped on the issue. Far left New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to limit the number of immigrants and significantly increase border security, having previously been in favor of ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions to protect illegals from deportation. Far left NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who this summer was angrily telling white reporters from Project Veritas that they should be pro-immigration because of their race, now says that New York is full and please don’t come here, after it was revealed that Mayor Adams had what he termed a ‘decompression’ strategy to offload illegal immigrants into suburban and rural communities.

NYC cracked after receiving just 57,000 illegals, while America is expected to absorb millions per year. Adams is now saying the crisis of illegals showing up to NYC ‘will destroy’ the Gotham City.

One shocking fact from the report is how inadequate the American judicial system is to process immigration enforcement. Of the millions pouring across America’s borders, only 3,000 or so illegals had cases processed through immigration courts since Biden took power in January 2021.

Even Joe Biden is now building the Trump Wall after campaigning against it and just a month ago, selling off the remaining steel barricades that Trump had acquired to keep America safe, for which he is is now taking criticism from his far-left base.

As illegal immigration continues to rise, border enforcement continues to decline year after year starting at the end of the Clinton administration and continuing through the Bush and Obama administrations.

The conservative Heritage Foundation estimated that each household in an average state pays nearly $1,000 extra in taxes each year to support illegal immigrants through government benefits.

You can read the full 61-page Judiciary Committee report here, entitled “The Biden Border Crisis: New Data and Testimony Show How the Biden Administration Opened the Southwest Border and Abandoned Interior Immigration Enforcement.”

