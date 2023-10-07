Ray McGovern And Larry Johnson Discuss The Dire State Of U.S. Intel On Ukraine, Explaining Why Hillary Clinton Is Crazy

My apologies. There was a time in my distant past when I advocated for Hillary Clinton. Boy, was I wrong. I accept full responsibility for that lapse in judgement. Ray McGovern and I get a chance Friday to discuss some of the latest insane comments by Hillary Clinton. Here is the woman — who perfected the art of the grift and was shaking down nations around the world for “mo” money — claiming that Russia and Vladimir Putin are corrupt. This crazy lady needs to look in the mirror. Any chance she’s going to tell Bill to return the $500,000 he collected a few years back from the Mayor of Moscow? Don’t hold your breath.