Ray McGovern And Larry Johnson Discuss The Dire State Of U.S. Intel On Ukraine, Explaining Why Hillary Clinton Is Crazy

by

My apologies. There was a time in my distant past when I advocated for Hillary Clinton. Boy, was I wrong. I accept full responsibility for that lapse in judgement. Ray McGovern and I get a chance Friday to discuss some of the latest insane comments by Hillary Clinton. Here is the woman — who perfected the art of the grift and was shaking down nations around the world for “mo” money — claiming that Russia and Vladimir Putin are corrupt. This crazy lady needs to look in the mirror. Any chance she’s going to tell Bill to return the $500,000 he collected a few years back from the Mayor of Moscow? Don’t hold your breath.

 

Photo of author
Larry Johnson

You can email Larry Johnson here, and read more of Larry Johnson's articles here.

 

