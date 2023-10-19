RAGING RINOS: Anti-Jim Jordan GOPers TRIGGERED Over Constituents Slamming Their Despicable Votes – Americans Respond By Brutally Tearing the RINOS Apart

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier Wednesday, Jim Jordan lost a second bid for Speaker after 22 RINOs voted against him in a jealous fit.

This marked the second time Jordan failed to achieve the necessary votes to become Speaker thanks to Republicans not sticking together.

Their constituents responded to this betrayal by melting the phone lines and sending email messages demanding they reverse their illogical opposition to the Ohio conservative and ardent Biden opponent.

Some of these Jordan-hating RINOs instead took to social media to lash out at We the People for daring to criticize their stances. Notice a few played up their military service as a way to shield themselves from criticism.

Here were some of the worst posts. These came from Mike Simpson (ID-02), Jen Kiggans (VA-03), Carlos Jimenez (FL-28) and Kay Granger (TX-12th):

Steve Scalise earned my vote for Speaker in the last two rounds. He has repeatedly proven his leadership as our conference’s Majority Leader, and I am honored to support him. Intimidation and threatening tactics do not – and will not – work. — Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) October 18, 2023

I will never regret standing up for the military and for doing what’s right for Virginia’s Second District. I was a helicopter pilot in the United States Navy…threats and intimidation tactics will not change my principles and values. — Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (@RepJenKiggans) October 18, 2023

For the record, I’m still OK. Only Kevin. The Gang of 8 joined all the socialists in Congress to remove our duly-elected Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy. We must temporarily empower our Speaker Pro-Tempore & get going with the business of the American people! — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) October 18, 2023

Steve Scalise is an honorable man and has earned my vote for Speaker. This was a vote of conscience and I stayed true to my principles. Intimidation and threats will not change my position. — Rep. Kay Granger (@RepKayGranger) October 18, 2023

Naturally, the American people were not taking their whining lying down and responded in brutal fashion.

Granger:

You’re full of shit and an embarrassment to Texas. Enjoy your primary. — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) October 18, 2023

You don’t vote to stand by your principles – you vote how your voters want. You’re lost. You’re clueless. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 18, 2023

Rich Woman North of Richmond ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/QH7H1917Pe — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 18, 2023

Kiggans:

It’s notabout you It’s about you what your constituents want. Your ego is out of control. — tasMAGADonian (@TASPatriot) October 18, 2023

You are no longer a navy helicopter pilot. A naval officer doesn’t command respect, they earn it. You obviously never understood that. You are now Representative Jen Kiggans and work for and answer to the people, not yourself. McCarthy sold his sold his soul to become speaker.… — Probability Zero: MAGA Patriot (@prob_zero) October 18, 2023

You are out of the corrupt Uniparty closet. You can’t go back in. You Liz Cheney’d yourself. — Gunnar Nordqvist (@GunnarNordqvist) October 18, 2023

Gimenez:

We are led by children like this. Carlos doesn’t care interest rates are still spiking — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) October 18, 2023

You are a traitor and a coward. You suck the teat of the big donors and betray the American people. You brought your Communist ways with you from Cuba. You need to be recalled or primaried. We will be very active in making sure that happens. — tasMAGADonian (@TASPatriot) October 18, 2023

What is your reward? Is it money? A kick back? Are you being blackmailed? There is a reason why you have dug your heels in so hard against the will of the voters. — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) October 18, 2023

Simpson:

Do better, Idaho. — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 18, 2023

Simpson doesn’t like phone calls from American citizens he’s supposed to represent. Simpson needs to be primaried. — Frostedsleet (@Frostedsleet1) October 18, 2023

You spelled “I hate my constituents” wrong. — ~ ~️ (@RogueLou18) October 18, 2023

Keep calling!