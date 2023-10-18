BREAKING: Jordan LOSES Second Bid to Become Speaker – Here are the 22 Turncoat RINOS Who Voted Against Him and Defied We the People

Jim Jordan lost a second bid for Speaker after 22 RINOs voted against him.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today that Jordan had to win over at least 15 of these 20 RINOS who did not vote for him in the first vote if he is to become Speaker.

He did not succeed.

Here are the 22 RINOS who turned their backs on We the People and voted against Jordan. One idiot, Mike Kelly, voted for former RINO Speaker John Boehner!

Here’s the full Hall of Shame and who they voted for Speaker instead. The states and congressional districts they represent are in parenthesis:

Don Bacon (NE-2nd)- Kevin McCarthy

Linda Chavez-Deremer (OR-5th)- McCarthy

Anthony D’Esposito-(NY-4th) Lee Zeldin

Vern Buchanan (FL-16th)- Byron Donalds

Andrew Garbarino (NY 2nd) -Zeldin

Jake Ellzey (TX-6th) – Mike Garcia

Jen Higgins (VA-2nd) – McCarthy

Drew Ferguson (GA-3rd)- Steve Scalise

Ken Buck (CO-4th)- Zeldin

Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-26th)- Scalise

Nick Lalota (NY-1st)- Zeldin

Kay Granger (TX-12th) – Scalise

Mike Lawler (NY-17th)- McCarthy

Marinette Miller-Meeks (IA-2nd) – Kay Granger

John James (MI-10th)- Candice Miller

Tony Gonzales (TX-23rd)- Scalise

Carols Gimenez (FL-28th)- McCarthy

Mike Kelly (PA-16th) – John Boehner!

John Rutherford (FL-5th) -Scalise

Mike Simpson (ID-2nd)- Scalise

Pete Stauber (MN-8th) – Bruce Westerman

Steve Womack (AR-3rd)- Scalise

Courtesy of Benny Johnson, here are the phone numbers for the 22 turncoats.

Cullen Linebarger

