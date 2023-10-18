BREAKING: Jordan LOSES Second Bid to Become Speaker – Here are the 22 Turncoat RINOS Who Voted Against Him and Defied We the People

Jim Jordan lost a second bid for Speaker after 22 RINOs voted against him.
The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today that Jordan had to win over at least 15 of these 20 RINOS who did not vote for him in the first vote if he is to become Speaker.
He did not succeed.
BREAKING: Jim Jordan Falls Short, Fails to Secure Speakership on Second Vote
Here are the 22 RINOS who turned their backs on We the People and voted against Jordan. One idiot, Mike Kelly, voted for former RINO Speaker John Boehner!
Here’s the full Hall of Shame and who they voted for Speaker instead. The states and congressional districts they represent are in parenthesis:
Don Bacon (NE-2nd)- Kevin McCarthy
Linda Chavez-Deremer (OR-5th)- McCarthy
Anthony D’Esposito-(NY-4th) Lee Zeldin
Vern Buchanan (FL-16th)- Byron Donalds
Andrew Garbarino (NY 2nd) -Zeldin
Jake Ellzey (TX-6th) – Mike Garcia
Jen Higgins (VA-2nd) – McCarthy
Drew Ferguson (GA-3rd)- Steve Scalise
Ken Buck (CO-4th)- Zeldin
Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-26th)- Scalise
Nick Lalota (NY-1st)- Zeldin
Kay Granger (TX-12th) – Scalise
Mike Lawler (NY-17th)- McCarthy
Marinette Miller-Meeks (IA-2nd) – Kay Granger
John James (MI-10th)- Candice Miller
Tony Gonzales (TX-23rd)- Scalise
Carols Gimenez (FL-28th)- McCarthy
Mike Kelly (PA-16th) – John Boehner!
John Rutherford (FL-5th) -Scalise
Mike Simpson (ID-2nd)- Scalise
Pete Stauber (MN-8th) – Bruce Westerman
Steve Womack (AR-3rd)- Scalise
Courtesy of Benny Johnson, here are the phone numbers for the 22 turncoats.
HERE ARE THE OFFICE NUMBERS OF THE 22 REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED AGAINST JIM JORDAN ON SECOND BALLOT – KEEP THE PRESSURE ON:
Bacon – (202) 225-4155, (402) 938-0300
Buchanan – (202) 225-5015, (813) 657-1013
Buck – (202) 225-4676, (720) 639-9165
Chavez – (202) 225-5711, (503)…
