Report: Russian Journalist Suggests Ukraine Is Using Crystal Meth to Boost Its Soldiers’ Performance

I sat down today with former Fox News reporter, Clayton Morris, to discuss disturbing reports of Ukrainian troops being drugged. This was in response to a chat I had on Wednesday with Russian war correspondent, Marat Khairullin. Marat told me that Ukrainian troops who are captured or who have surrendered to Russian forces are showing clear signs of being under the influence of some narcotic. They are oblivious to pain and, while in Russian custody, go through painful withdrawal. In some cases the sobering up takes more than a week. Marat said this is becoming pretty common. It is not an isolated case.

I checked in with one of my DEA buddies (he ran undercover money laundering ops in NYC for several years) and he said it sounds like they are getting dosed with Crystal Meth or some variant. Some of the effects include:

A user may feel anxious and confused, be unable to sleep, have mood swings, and become violent. They may become paranoid. They may hear and see things that aren’t there. They may think about hurting themselves or others. The drug can affect judgment and lessen inhibitions. Someone under the influence of the drug may be more likely to engage in risky behaviors Not caring about personal appearance or grooming. Strange sleeping patterns — staying up for days or even weeks at a time Jerky, erratic movements; twitching; facial tics; animated or exaggerated mannerisms; and constant talking

This may explain why the Ukrainians continue to throw themselves at Russian defensive positions and incur massive casualties.

We also discuss Ukraine’s latest insane tactic — i.e., they insert soldiers on foot; they must march to the frontline position carrying ammunition, water, food and other kit. Who ever came up with this is a moron. I challenge any of you to grab 500 rounds of 7.62 x 51 ammunition and carry that for a mile. It weighs about forty pounds. If you get into a gunfight and are firing on full auto, that amount of ammo will last about 15 minutes. There is no system for resupply. While you are carrying the ammo grab a couple of gallon jugs of water. You’ll need that to stay hydrated for a day. What happens when you run out? Good question.

My point is this. These Ukrainian troops are put in a no win situation and, without a steady stream of armored vehicles to resupply them, are performing the military equivalent of premature ejaculation. They cannot sustain an offensive push.