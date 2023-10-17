Prosecutors to Refile Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Against Alec Baldwin in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Santa Fe prosecutors will likely refile involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting.
In April, criminal charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in New Mexico.
Earlier this year, Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin shot and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza on the movie set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.
Prosecutors requested a second analysis of the gun Alec Baldwin used.
Firearms expert Lucien Haag concluded the gun Alec Baldwin used on set had not been modified.
“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” firearms expert Lucien Haag wrote.
“From an examination of the fired cartridge case and the operationally restored evidence revolver, this fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” Haag wrote.
According to NBC News, the case will be brought before a grand jury in November.
New Mexico prosecutors intend to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal 2021 “Rust” shooting, two sources familiar with the matter tells NBC News.
The source adds that Baldwin’s case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November. There had been recent discussions of a plea deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
NBC News has reached out to the special prosecutors assigned to the case as well as Baldwin’s attorneys for comment.
This charge could carry up to 18 months in prison if convicted.