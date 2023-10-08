Pro-Palestinian Protesters Demonstrate Outside White House (VIDEO)

A large number of Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside of the White House on Sunday afternoon, just a day after Hamas launched a deadly assault against Israel.

Protestors were spotted with flags, “Free Palestine” signs, and other materials expressing support for Palestine.

The protests, which called for the Biden administration to denounce Israel, broke out just hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the Biden admin is working on providing military assistance to Israel.

BREAKING: The Pentagon just announced it is sending an aircraft carrier, war ships and fighter aircraft to support Israel — as thousands are taking to streets outside the White House for Palestine! Biden stands with Israeli apartheid, the people are with Palestine pic.twitter.com/RmHIWMWZA0 — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) October 8, 2023

Pro Palestine groups are rallying in front of the White House asking to denounce the aid support to Israel pic.twitter.com/PoclhC4OMZ — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) October 8, 2023

A pro-Palestine rally occurred outside the White House in Washington, D.C., and speakers called the attack on Israel from Hamas a “revolution.” The Hamas attack, launched early Saturday, left as many as 600 Israelis dead and 2,000 wounded. The Israeli counterattack in Gaza and at Hamas structures has left 313 Palestinians dead and 1,990 wounded. Israel formally declared war on Hamas, the first time the nation has done so since 1973. At least four United States citizens are dead, and an additional seven are missing or unaccounted for, a U.S. official told the Associated Press. Several Democratic and Republican lawmakers have come out in support of Israel’s military defense, while some Democratic officials and allies have called for peace on both sides and an end to the “occupation” of Israel.

HAPPENING NOW: Pro-Palestinian, Pro-Hamas demonstration in front of the White House. The speaker is calling this a “revolution” pic.twitter.com/coniKfGyYG — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) October 8, 2023

Pro-Palestine protests have also broken out in New York City.

