Prince Andrew Prevails Over King Charles III, Keeps the 30-Room Royal Lodge – His Ex-wife Sarah Ferguson Wants to Help Pay for Reforms, Criticized for Planning Podcast in the US

The disgraced duke of York seems to have prevailed on his months-long struggle against his older brother, King Charles III of England.

After the two brothers managed to mend their relationship to a certain, degree, it surfaces that the Duke will not be ‘dislodged’.

Prince Andrew will be staying in his home, after all. He has been ‘granted permission’ by the King to stay indefinitely at the monarchy’s Royal Lodge estate.

The king wanted him to move into the considerably smaller Frogmore Cottage, in an attempt to scale down costs of the monarchy.

Andrew was ‘given time’ to assure his brother he can come up with the funds for the repairs on the Royal Lodge.

And the way that he means to raise those funds may prove another problem, as we shall see below.

New York Post reported:

“Andrew and Charles met ‘privately at Balmoral at the end of August, during a royal family gathering, where the issues were discussed’.

The [insider] source noted that it was Prince William who helped usher in a resolution between his uncle and father at Balmoral.

The Royal Lodge holds a particular place in Andrew’s heart as he lived there since 2004, sometimes with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their two daughters.

‘Andrew’s stance has paid off. He has refused all attempts by the king to leave his home… and the king has relented,” the insider claimed.”

Charles wanted the home for his heir, William, his wife and their three kids.

This would be a somewhat happy ending to the story – except for the British taxpayer – but immediately there seems to be trouble on the horizon.

Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson – who lives with him – is taking flack in the media for her latest bid ‘to support Prince Andrew’. The Duchess of York is reportedly ‘hoping to land a lucrative chat show in the US’.

GB News reported:

“Ferguson, 63, is said to be exploring ways she can support Andrew financially as the royal desperately holds onto his Royal Lodge tenancy.

[…] According to the Daily Mail, TV producer Amy Rosenblum revealed details of a conversation with Ferguson, in which the Duchess repeatedly said ‘I want a show’.”

That Andrew’s ex-wife is looking for a talk show in the States to help make ends meet may turn out to be more problems than solutions.

Showbiz reporter Kinsey Schofield: “All I can say is, haven’t we suffered enough? She would like a sit down talk show, like Oprah Winfrey.

“I think people would actually watch this. Fergie is really engaging and she has a great sense of humour. “She has great contacts too.”

Ferguson is reportedly ‘keen on helping’ to bankroll £2million of essential maintenance work at Royal Lodge, strengthening Andrew’s hold on the property.

Read more about it: