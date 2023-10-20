Poisonous Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Faces Criticism From Both Parties – Have People Finally Had Enough of Her?

This week, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib pushed the completely false story about Israel bombing a hospital in Gaza, which led to an angry mob storming a building at the Capitol.

Tlaib has always been a fierce critic of Israel, but this goes beyond policy. It’s almost like Tlaib has been waiting her whole life for this moment. It took her days to even issue a statement after Hamas brutally murdered over 1,000 Israelis, some of whom were children and the elderly.

Now she is facing criticism from members of both parties.

Townhall reports:

Rashida Tlaib Facing Condemnation From All Corners of Capitol Hill Even before Tlaib’s unhinged rant full of falsehoods on Wednesday, there were calls for her to address her false claims. From the Senate floor, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) addressed the post, discussing it as a matter of “holding our members accountable here on Capitol Hill,” likening the post’s language to “false statements we’ve seen from Hamas and other groups who want to foment death and hate in the region.” Tlaib’s published her comments on X on Tuesday, just a few hours after the blast, with Tillis stressing her comments came “before we knew anything, before any of us could have possibly had a secure briefing, before we had gotten an assessment from the President of the United States, or any of our intelligence sources, before we could go down to the SCIF and understand any of the details.” As Tillis said, “you’d think that had come from a member of Hamas,” before uncovering the posterboard and revealing it to actually be from Tlaib. It was not merely Republicans, though, who called out Tlaib for doubling down on her debunked lies about the explosion at a hospital in Gaza. As the body and even subheading of the ABC News piece acknowledges, Democratic members have called out the false narrative as well. Those mentioned by name include Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).

.@SenThomTillis (R-NC) LAMBASTS Rep. @RashidaTlaib (D-MI) for her post blaming Israel for the explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza: "This sort of failure of leadership has no place on Capitol Hill." pic.twitter.com/iQS2pcc2rr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2023

Here are two Democrats criticizing her:

Critics falsely accused Israel of deliberately bombing a hospital before the facts were known. Did any of these critics condemn Islamic Jihad for causing the hospital explosion? Did any retract the false accusation? Could it be that these critics are driven not by a love of… — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 18, 2023

Erroneous reports and some Members of Congress took the word of Hamas terrorists as truth following the horrific Al-Ahli Arab Hospital bombing. They should remove their posts, update their headlines, and remember not to trust terrorists who brutally murdered innocent civilians. — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) October 18, 2023

My democratic colleagues who blamed Israel should take down their posts. https://t.co/0Gl4swf4ul — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) October 17, 2023

Why is Tlaib even a member of Congress in the United States? She seems to hate America and our allies. She seems far more interested in being an activist for Palestine and Hamas.