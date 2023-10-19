Rashida Tlaib Whips Up Mob with Lies About Bombed Gaza Hospital, Incites Capitol Insurrection (VIDEO)

Did Rashida Tlaib incite a pro-Hamas crowd into taking over the U.S. Capitol?

Despite proof that the hospital in Gaza was not hit by Israel, Rashida Tlaib still claimed that it still happened.

Tlaib cried as she whipped up the mob with lies about the Gaza hospital.

The very same mob of pro-Hamas supporters took over the U.S. Capitol building. This looks a lot like an insurrection especially when the people carrying it out support terrorists.

U.S Rep Andy Biggs of Arizona said that this interfered with the work of Congress. Rep Biggs: “Should be a clear insurrection according to the J6 Committee.”

According to the Capital Police, over 300 “demonstrators” were arrested. They also told Fox News that they will be charged with illegally protesting in the Capitol.

Fox News Reported:

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators swarmed the Cannon Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, with hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Footage from inside the Cannon Office Building showed a large group chanting “Ceasefire Now!” and calling for Congress to demand the fighting stop in Israel. The protesters were spotted wearing black T-shirts reading, “Jews Say Ceasefire Now!”

With the crooked Biden regime in power, they will probably all be let go in the end. Only Trump supporters go to prison in this country, not Hamas terrorist sympathizers like the one’s we see.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today about the Hospital in Gaza not being hit despite the propaganda in blaming Israel. The 500 people that were claimed killed did not happen. The misfired rocket was from Hamas and landed in a parking lot.

On Tuesday evening a rocket reportedly hit the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza causing a massive explosion and resulting in the deaths of allegedly several hundred Palestinians.

But it now appears the story was fake news.

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

