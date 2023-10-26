Oklahoma Teen Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Shooting Five Year Old Girl as Part of Gang Initiation

A baby-faced Oklahoma teenager has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting a five-year-old girl as part of a gang initiation.

Noah Ney, 16, shot the child when he was 15 and attempted to join the Hoover Crips gang but was sentenced as an adult.

The little girl was playing in her home when Ney drove by in a stolen car and shot at the house. She was hit in the neck and shoulder.

If the shot had been just an inch or two away from where she was struck, it is unlikely that she would have survived.

“There were multiple people in the line of fire during the drive-by shooting,” Assistant Tulsa County District Attorney Morgan Medders told Tulsa District Court, according to a report from the Daily Mail. “The five-year-old was transported to hospital by EMSA because of the severity of her injuries and a difference of an inch or two in the penetrating gunshot wounds to the child could have resulted in her death.”

The 4’9 killer had escaped from a Tulsa juvenile detention facility two months ago after assaulting staff, smearing feces on the walls, and flooding his cell. He was arrested at gunpoint three days later.

Terrorized victims of a baby-faced gangster who shot a little girl in the neck have breathed a sigh of relief after the 16-year-old from Oklahoma was jailed for 50 years. Noah Ney was sentenced as an adult for the 2022 shooting after the court was told he knows the pic.twitter.com/wGaMo9RZwl — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) October 25, 2023

“I have treatment records in a packet thicker than a dictionary showing treatment attempts that he rejected, by escaping or assaulting staff that were there to help him,” Medders said.

Both of Ney’s parents have a lengthy criminal history, and his father has been in and out of prison.

His mother admitted in court that her son had previously been cruel to humans and animals.

“A neighbor testified to Noah causing havoc in the neighborhood by wearing gang colors and carrying guns and knives, and often pulling them on neighbors while threatening them,” Medders said.

Neighbors said that they were glad to see him imprisoned and wanted his mother to be charged with neglect.

The Mail reports, “Ney was sentenced to 50 years after admitting 12 counts involving firearms, drugs, gangs, theft and assault. The judge scheduled a judicial review of his sentence in 2028 when it could be reduced if he demonstrates remorse and reform.”