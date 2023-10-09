Ohio Social Worker Arrested for Molesting 13-Year-Old Boy She Was Counseling

An Ohio social worker has been arrested for molesting the 13-year-old boy that she was counseling.

Payton Shires, 24, has been charged with one count of sexual conduct with a minor.

The incidents are said to have taken place in September, shortly after she received her social work license in June.

Myrtle Beach Online reports:

The boy’s mom told police she saw text messages between him and Shires. Court records say that in the texts, Shires asked the boy if he deleted videos and if his mom had seen the videos or their messages, WCMH reported. After reading the texts, the mother was concerned. She gave the phone to investigators, and when they searched it, they say they found a video of Shires and the boy engaging in sex acts, WSYX reported. Police say the boy told them they had engaged in sex acts at least twice. On a call with investigators and the boy’s mom, police say Shires admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the boy, according to WBNS.

Shires previously worked for the National Youth Advocate Program.

“Protecting children is everyone’s responsibility. The National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) is saddened by the situation involving one of our former employees and a young person served by our organization. NYAP has reported the situation to Franklin County Children Services (FCCS) and is collaborating with them and the Columbus Police Department on this case,” the company said in a statement about her arrest.

Shires was booked into the Franklin County Jail October 6 and has been given a $500,085 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court again on October 16.