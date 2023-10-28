Nasty NYU Professor Who Pushed Stringent Lockdown Policies Now Wants “A Little Grace and Forgiveness” Over Pandemic Propaganda: “We Were Doing Our Best” (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” host Bill Maher interviews disgraced former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo; his former Chief of Staff, Melissa DeRosa; and NYU professor Scott Galloway.

The episode ventured into various political issues, from Trump’s legal cases to China’s adoption of AI. However, it was the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic under Cuomo’s administration that dominated the conversation.

Bill Maher didn’t shy away from pressing disgraced Governor Cuomo on the controversial issue of sending older COVID-19 patients from hospitals back to nursing homes.

Back in May, TGP reported that New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin’s actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.

Cuomo in New York implemented programs that ordered sick COVID patients back into elderly homes in the state. As a result, thousands of elderly needlessly died in the state.

An investigation into Cuomo’s actions was put in place, and Cuomo resigned as governor of the state. But the investigation into illegal actions by Cuomo related to the huge number of nursing home deaths was dropped by a Soros-backed DA.

Maher cited a ProPublica report that New York was unique in not testing these patients, leading to high death rates in nursing homes. Cuomo was quick to lie and defend the decision, pointing to the overwhelming “misinformation” that surrounded the early days of the pandemic. He recounted the fears of overwhelming the hospital system and clarified that patients were sent back only if nursing homes felt they could care for them without endangering others.

The conversation took a turn when the topic of counting the deaths came up. ProPublica accused Cuomo’s regime of only counting those who died in nursing homes, conveniently leaving out those who were transferred to and died in hospitals.

TGP previously reported that the New York COVID deaths from nursing homes were 50% greater than previously reported.

The disgraced governor lied and claimed that their tally was transparent and straightforward all along.

As the discussion progressed, Maher touched upon the socio-economic implications of the virus’s spread. He hinted that the less affluent, particularly those caring for the elderly in nursing homes, were hit harder by the virus.

However, it was NYU Professor Scott Galloway’s admission that stood out. Once an advocate for stricter lockdown measures, Galloway now believes the prolonged closure of schools did more harm than anticipated.

For much of the pandemic, Scott Galloway had been an advocate for more stringent and prolonged lockdowns as a means of combating the virus. They supported closing businesses, restricting movement, and maintaining rigorous social distancing guidelines, often criticizing government officials for not going far enough. To them, the human cost of COVID-19 was a one-sided equation where more lockdowns equaled fewer deaths.

“I was on the board of my kids’ school during COVID. I wanted a harsher lockdown policy. In retrospect, I was wrong. The damage to kids of keeping them out of school longer was greater than the risks,” said Galloway.

“But here’s the bottom line: myself, our great people, the CDC, I’d like to thank the governor. We were all operating with imperfect information and we were doing our best. But let’s learn from it. Let’s hold each other accountable, but let’s bring a little bit of grace and forgiveness in the sh*t show that was COVID,” Galloway added.

Melissa DeRosa, echoing Galloway’s sentiments, expressed her desire to rewrite history if given the chance. “I would do everything differently,” she asserted, emphasizing the importance of preparing better for future pandemics.

"I was on the board of my kids' school during COVID. I wanted a harsher lockdown policy. In retrospect: I was wrong. The damage to kids of keeping them out of school longer was greater than the risk. But here's the bottom line: We were doing our best. But let's give a little… pic.twitter.com/8Vt2NujNKl — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 28, 2023

However, social media users are not buying this narrative anymore. One user expressed their frustration, commenting, “No, we need to never forget that. It doesn’t matter that you’re now saying you were doing your best. You let your fear grip you and you lectured everyone by your fear. Some of us tried to tell you, and you ridiculed us.”

Another chimed in with, “We were doing our best? By silencing and ostracizing the people who turned out to be correct? No, you were not doing your best… you were doing what you were told, without thought or question. I do not forgive any of them.”

J6er Phillip Anderson didn’t mince words, stating, “A little grace and forgiveness? F*ck you. You loved going full tyrant and pushing people around. Covid was just your excuse to go all out. You don’t get to talk about grace & forgiveness when you persecute & oppress half the country 24/7 when we have never done anything to you.”

Veteran journalist Lara Logan agreed with Anderson’s sentiment, stating, “I’m with Philip. F*ck you, Scott & all the others just like you. People are dead, lives and families destroyed. How about accountability? Justice?”

I’m with Philip. Fuck you Scott & all the others just like you. People are dead, lives, families destroyed. How about accountability? Justice? https://t.co/cTqcO2PhGr — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 28, 2023

You can watch the full interview below: