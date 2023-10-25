New House Speaker Mike Johnson Issues Statement Following Today’s Victory: A Commitment to Conservative Policy and Restoration of Trust

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), the newly elected Speaker of the House, released a statement shortly after his win was announced. Johnson has taken the reins as the 56th Speaker, and his statement addressed the path ahead for the House under his leadership.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to have been elected the 56th Speaker of the House,” Johnson began. “Thank you to my colleagues, friends, staff, and family for the unmatched support throughout this process.”

Mike Johnson was elected the 56th Speaker with 220 votes—just five votes over the 215 needed to secure the Speaker’s gavel. The close count came as a result of four absent members.

Johnson acknowledged the arduous campaign that preceded his victory and the complexity of the chamber he is now set to lead.

“It has been an arduous few weeks, and a reminder that the House is as complicated and diverse as the people we represent,” he said. “The urgency of this moment demands bold, decisive action to restore trust, advance our legislative priorities, and demonstrate good governance.”

In an optimistic promise, he declared, “Our House Republican Conference is united, and eager to work.”

Johnson’s statement also emphasized his commitment to a comprehensive conservative policy agenda, which he believes is essential to restoring public trust and offering effective governance.

“As Speaker, I will ensure the House delivers results and inspires change for the American people,” he pledged. “We will restore trust in this body.”

The newly-elected Speaker didn’t shy away from expressing his opposition to the Biden regime, affirming that one of his main objectives would be to “combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration.”

Read his full statement below:

