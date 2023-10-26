Nashville Police Chief’s Son Wanted For Shooting 2 Officers Found Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After High-Speed Car Chase

The Nashville police chief’s estranged son who was on the run after shooting to police officers was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after a high-speed car chase.

John C. Drake Jr, 38, took out his gun and shot two police officers Saturday afternoon in La Vergne outside a Dollar General store while they were investigating a stolen vehicle report.

Both officers were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition; one officer was released on Saturday and the other was kept overnight.

A manhunt was underway after Drake, who was facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, evaded law enforcement all week. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Drake stole a vehicle from a couple at gunpoint on Tuesday and a police chase ensued. Officers pursued him and surrounded a shed when they heard a gunshot. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake, the father of the deceased assailant, thanked law enforcement for working diligently to locate his son and bring him into custody.

Chief Drake has issued this statement concerning Tuesday night's death of his son, John Drake, Jr., age 38. pic.twitter.com/9hx4RM3f8z — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 25, 2023

