Manhunt Continues For Suspect in Shooting Of 2 Tennessee Police Officers – Suspect is Estranged Son of Nashville Police Chief

A manhunt continued for a suspect who is accused of shooting two Tennessee police officers. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in La Vergne outside a store while the officers were investigating a stolen vehicle report.

After a struggle, the suspect, John C. Drake Jr, 38, took out his gun and shot the officers. The suspect is the estranged son of Police Chief John Drake of Metro Nashville Police.

Both officers were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition; one officer was released on Saturday and the other was kept overnight.

LA VERGNE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville’s police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store. Officers in La Vergne, a city about 20 miles southeast of Nashville, were investigating a stolen vehicle outside the store Saturday afternoon when they struggled with the suspect, who pulled a handgun and shot them, said LaVergne Police Chief Christopher Moews. Police identified the suspect as John C. Drake, Jr., 38, who is the son of Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake. One of the officers was shot twice, in the groin and right forearm, while the other officer was hit in the rear left shoulder.

Police Chief John Drake confirmed the suspect is his son. The two have been estranged for many years with minimal contact. He is a convicted felon and has been involved in criminal activity for many years.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for Drake. The Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation put out a statewide alert for him. He is wanted for attempted first degree murder for both officers who were shot.

