Hamas Leader and Founding Member Khaled Mashal Calls for Global Muslim Uprising, Asking for Muslim’s Blood and Souls to be Sacrificed for Palestine This Upcoming ‘Friday of Al-Aqsa Flood’ (VIDEO)

Khaled Mashal, the former leader and founding member of Hamas, has called for a global Muslim uprising in support of Palestine. During a recent address on Youtube, Mashal emphasized the need for Muslims to sacrifice and carry Jihad, including the willingness to offer their blood and souls to advance the Palestinian cause.

Mashal has proclaimed the coming Friday the 13th as “the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood,” urging Muslims worldwide to display their anger not just in Muslim countries but also in diaspora communities around the world.

The name Al-Aqsa means “the farthest mosque” or “the farthest sanctuary.” The mosque is located within the Haram al-Sharif, also known as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem, Israel.

This is nothing short of an undisguised call for international unrest. Given the volatility of the situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East, these words should not be taken lightly. The intention is to send a “message of rage” to Israel and the United States, but what might actually be unleashed is a wave of violence and discord that could engulf multiple nations.

The most harrowing part of Mashal’s speech was his direct appeal for Muslims to engage in Jihad by laying down their lives for the cause. While terrorism is nothing new, this clear and explicit call for people to become martyrs in a holy war against Israel is bone-chilling.

Even more terrifying is Mashal’s focus on Muslims residing in countries that border Israel: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt. He is effectively attempting to mobilize a massive, uncontrolled force right on Israel’s doorstep. The potential for an incendiary, uncontainable conflict here is both real and immediate.

A former Muslim, now a follower of Christ, Brother Rachid was the first to report on this chilling threat. Brother Rachid wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

He wants Muslims to fight against the Jews, starting with Muslims who live in the countries surrounding Israel: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt (but also other countries), to go to the borders and try to enter, each by his own means. He said: This is the time for Jihad to be applied on the ground rather than just in theory. He asked the Mujahedeen to go in long caravans to spell their blood on the land of Palestine. These are his final words: Funds are important but today we are asking for your blood and souls [to be sacrificed for Palestine]

WATCH: (Raw AI Translation)

Mashal’s open call for global jihad, financial backing, and political pressure makes it incredibly difficult to downplay the level of threat being posed here. This is not merely a leader rallying his immediate followers; this is an individual with considerable influence attempting to galvanize a global religious community into actions that could result in bloodshed and geopolitical upheaval of an unimaginable scale.

On the same day, the terrorist organization Hamas also released an alarming declaration, echoing Mashal’s statement. Singling out the forthcoming Friday, October 13, 2023, as a day of widespread mobilization for what they are dubbing the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operations.

The statement ominously calls on Palestinians residing in the West Bank and even within Israel’s borders to engage in large-scale demonstrations and to confront Israeli military personnel at every possible juncture.

“First: We declare next Friday, ‘The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,’ as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world. It is a day to rally support, offer aid, and participate actively. It is a day to expose the crimes of the occupation, isolate it, and foil all its aggressive schemes. It is a day to demonstrate our love for Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa. It is a day for sacrifice, heroism, and dedication, and to earn the honor of defending the first Qibla of Muslims, the third holiest mosque, and the ascension of the trusted Messenger. Trending: Gaza Crisis Escalates: Israel Cuts Off Essentials, Egypt Closes Exit, and 2 Million People Trapped “Second: We call upon our rebellious youth throughout the West Bank, in its cities, villages, and uprising camps, in the streets and neighborhoods of Jerusalem, and at the squares of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, to rise up, join massive demonstrations, and shake the ground beneath the feet of the Zionist invaders and their settler gangs. Engage with their soldiers and cowardly army in every place, affirming the unity of destiny and the path towards Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, liberating them from the defilement of the Zionist occupation. “Third: Our people within the occupied territories of 1948, people of honor and courage, who have borne much to preserve their Palestinian-Arab identity. This day is your day to mobilize, assemble, and stand united in guarding the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. Preserve it, its Islamic heritage, its divine message, and prevent settler gangs from desecrating it. Thwart the fascist occupation’s plans to divide it, Judaize it, and build their alleged temple. Unite with your people in Gaza and the West Bank. “Fourth: We call upon the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation and our Palestinian people in all places, including refugee camps and the diaspora, to march towards the borders of our beloved Palestine in massive gatherings. On this day, we declare our solidarity with Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa. For those geographically distant, let them gather at the nearest point leading to Jerusalem. “Fifth: We call upon the free people of the world to mobilize in solidarity with our Palestinian people and in support of their just cause and legitimate rights to freedom, independence, return, and self-determination.

The international community cannot afford to ignore this rallying cry. There must be a concerted, unified response to counter the radicalization and extremist ideology that Mashal and the Hamas are propagating.